Insider Selling: Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375, for a total value of £28,125.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364, for a total value of £32,760.

On Wednesday, March 18th, David John Braben sold 8,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 369, for a total value of £31,365.

On Tuesday, March 17th, David John Braben sold 8,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 364, for a total value of £29,120.

On Monday, March 16th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365, for a total value of £36,500.

On Friday, March 13th, David John Braben sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 369, for a total value of £23,985.

On Thursday, March 12th, David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370, for a total transaction of £18,500.

On Wednesday, March 11th, David John Braben sold 8,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384, for a total transaction of £30,720.

On Tuesday, March 10th, David John Braben sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total transaction of £24,505.

On Monday, March 9th, David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379, for a total transaction of £28,425.

On Friday, March 6th, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 381, for a total transaction of £34,290.

Frontier Developments Price Performance

FDEV opened at GBX 345.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £125.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 456.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.83. Frontier Developments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 180 and a 1-year high of GBX 588.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 21.40 EPS for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 19.43%. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontier Developments to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 580 to GBX 605 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 608.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Company Profile

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Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

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