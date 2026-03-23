iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) CFO Felipe Duran Acquires 24,835 Shares

iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBIO – Get Free Report) CFO Felipe Duran acquired 24,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $50,166.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 35,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,667.48. The trade was a 222.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

iBio Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iBio stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. iBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

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iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iBio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in iBio in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in iBio by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 957,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 339,735 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBio in the 4th quarter worth about $4,300,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iBio by 10,440.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,096,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,779 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBio by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 254,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of iBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iBio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of iBio in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of iBio in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBIO

iBio Company Profile

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iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company is also developing vaccine candidates comprising IBIO-200 and IBIO-201, which are in preclinical development for the prevention of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever.

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