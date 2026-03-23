Savills (LON:SVS) Insider Stacey Cartwright Purchases 10,000 Shares

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) insider Stacey Cartwright acquired 10,000 shares of Savills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 871 per share, for a total transaction of £87,100.

Stacey Cartwright also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Stacey Cartwright acquired 5,017 shares of Savills stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 933 per share, with a total value of £46,808.61.

Savills Price Performance

SVS stock opened at GBX 840 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,016.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 993.82. Savills plc has a 52 week low of GBX 815 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Savills ( LON:SVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 77.20 EPS for the quarter. Savills had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Research analysts predict that Savills plc will post 76.1455526 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,180.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SVS

Savills Company Profile

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Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

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