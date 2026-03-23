Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 132.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

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Accenture Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $200.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $187.00 and a 12-month high of $325.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Accenture from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC raised Accenture from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $243.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,380.79. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $185,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,439.84. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and record bookings — Accenture reported EPS and revenue above expectations and said bookings remain strong, driven by AI and cloud demand; that underpins longer-term growth potential. BusinessWire: Q2 Results

Q2 beat and record bookings — Accenture reported EPS and revenue above expectations and said bookings remain strong, driven by AI and cloud demand; that underpins longer-term growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships and product wins — New collaborations (notably with Microsoft on agentic security) and ongoing AI initiatives support deal pipeline and cross-sell opportunities. BusinessWire: Microsoft Collaboration

Strategic partnerships and product wins — New collaborations (notably with Microsoft on agentic security) and ongoing AI initiatives support deal pipeline and cross-sell opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Board announced a quarterly dividend (ex-dividend April 9) reinforcing cash return policy and yielding ~3.2%, which can support investor demand for the stock.

Shareholder returns — Board announced a quarterly dividend (ex-dividend April 9) reinforcing cash return policy and yielding ~3.2%, which can support investor demand for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Selective analyst upgrades — HSBC moved to “hold” with a $220 target and a few firms maintain outperform/buy ratings even as they trim targets; sentiment among sell?side analysts is mixed. Finviz: HSBC Upgrade

Selective analyst upgrades — HSBC moved to “hold” with a $220 target and a few firms maintain outperform/buy ratings even as they trim targets; sentiment among sell?side analysts is mixed. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price-target cuts — Several brokers trimmed targets (BMO to $230, RBC to $253, Guggenheim to $250, Robert W. Baird to $265) after the quarter, increasing near?term downside perception despite differing ratings. Benzinga: Analyst Moves TickerReport

Multiple price-target cuts — Several brokers trimmed targets (BMO to $230, RBC to $253, Guggenheim to $250, Robert W. Baird to $265) after the quarter, increasing near?term downside perception despite differing ratings. Negative Sentiment: Cautious revenue outlook — Management’s near-term revenue guidance came in below some Street expectations and the company warned of client caution on large IT transformation spending, which is the key driver of today’s weakness. Reuters: Revenue Forecast

Cautious revenue outlook — Management’s near-term revenue guidance came in below some Street expectations and the company warned of client caution on large IT transformation spending, which is the key driver of today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downward revisions and stock reaction — Several analysts cut earnings/forecasts after the print and the stock is declining on higher-than-normal volume, reflecting profit?taking and concern about near?term execution and AI disruption risks. Benzinga: Forecast Cuts

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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