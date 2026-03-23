Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,017 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,354,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,656,964,000 after acquiring an additional 689,517 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,614,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,251,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,026,180,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,096,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,022,080,000 after purchasing an additional 821,325 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,951,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,868,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,135 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.5%

ABT stock opened at $105.58 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.74%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,575.12. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.