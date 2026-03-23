Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF opened at $87.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.09. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $145.88.

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Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft is a global consumer goods company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, with a history dating back to its founding in 1882 by pharmacist Paul C. Beiersdorf. The company is best known for its skincare brands, including NIVEA, Eucerin, La Prairie and Labello, as well as its tesa division, which produces self-adhesive products and industrial tapes. Over its long history, Beiersdorf has built a reputation for innovation in dermatological research and product development, introducing pioneering formulations that span mass-market and premium segments.

The company’s operations are organized into two main business divisions.

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