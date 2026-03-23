Traveka Wealth LLC Purchases 12,512 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 762.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,153 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 188.9% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 480.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 410,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $39,827,455.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,219.40. The trade was a 99.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

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Netflix Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $91.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: TV personality/market commentator Jim Cramer reiterated a buy-tilting stance — advising investors to “buy some here, buy some a little bit lower,” which can support retail momentum and short-term investor confidence. Jim Cramer on Netflix

TV personality/market commentator Jim Cramer reiterated a buy-tilting stance — advising investors to “buy some here, buy some a little bit lower,” which can support retail momentum and short-term investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Market response to Netflix walking away from its bid for Warner Bros. assets has been upbeat — reports note a strong near-term rally and at least one bank (Citi) turning bullish, arguing the move preserves capital and simplifies execution risk. That narrative supports multiple analysts raising targets and buyer interest. Netflix Stock Surges After Walking Away From Warner Deal

Market response to Netflix walking away from its bid for Warner Bros. assets has been upbeat — reports note a strong near-term rally and at least one bank (Citi) turning bullish, arguing the move preserves capital and simplifies execution risk. That narrative supports multiple analysts raising targets and buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Content partnerships: Netflix signed an exclusive multi?year documentary deal with Warner Music Group to mine WMG’s artist catalog for films/series — a steady stream of premium, exclusive music-related content could lift engagement and differentiate the service. Netflix, Warner Music deal

Content partnerships: Netflix signed an exclusive multi?year documentary deal with Warner Music Group to mine WMG’s artist catalog for films/series — a steady stream of premium, exclusive music-related content could lift engagement and differentiate the service. Positive Sentiment: Live events strategy: Netflix is pushing into live K?pop events (notably the BTS comeback livestream) and sees more opportunity in Korea — if monetized successfully these events can add new revenue streams and global engagement spikes. Netflix sees more prospects for live events

Live events strategy: Netflix is pushing into live K?pop events (notably the BTS comeback livestream) and sees more opportunity in Korea — if monetized successfully these events can add new revenue streams and global engagement spikes. Neutral Sentiment: New programming: Netflix and Higher Ground/Obamas are producing an eight-episode series about the FTX collapse — high-profile nonfiction can draw viewers but may also court controversy; content upside is balanced by reputational risk. Netflix FTX series

New programming: Netflix and Higher Ground/Obamas are producing an eight-episode series about the FTX collapse — high-profile nonfiction can draw viewers but may also court controversy; content upside is balanced by reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Operational worries: several outlets flagged slowing paid-subscriber growth (markedly weaker YoY) and a planned increase in 2026 content spending — the combination raises concerns about near-term margin pressure and execution on content ROI. Subscriber growth stalls

Operational worries: several outlets flagged slowing paid-subscriber growth (markedly weaker YoY) and a planned increase in 2026 content spending — the combination raises concerns about near-term margin pressure and execution on content ROI. Negative Sentiment: Volatility & valuation questions: commentary and headlines show recent big swings (both rallies and pullbacks), with some analysts highlighting mixed signals on valuation and the stock falling more steeply than the market on certain days — this keeps risk premia elevated. Netflix falls more steeply than market

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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