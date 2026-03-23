Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight Rating

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s current price.

BIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BIP opened at $36.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company’s utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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