RTC Group (LON:RTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RTC Group (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 14.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RTC Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.41%.
RTC Group Stock Performance
Shares of RTC stock opened at GBX 114 on Monday. RTC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 80 and a 52 week high of GBX 120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.64. The company has a market capitalization of £14.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.17.
About RTC Group
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.