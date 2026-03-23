RTC Group (LON:RTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RTC Group (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 14.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RTC Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.41%.

RTC Group Stock Performance

Shares of RTC stock opened at GBX 114 on Monday. RTC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 80 and a 52 week high of GBX 120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.64. The company has a market capitalization of £14.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.17.

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RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

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