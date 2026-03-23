Tactive Advisors LLC Sells 19,896 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Tactive Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,896 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,995,000 after buying an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,610,000 after buying an additional 2,287,314 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,073 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 466.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 194.7% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,735 shares during the period.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.57 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.26 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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