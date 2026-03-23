Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 8,697 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,000. Casey’s General Stores accounts for 2.3% of Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $659.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $391.55 and a one year high of $696.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $653.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Moats Maria Castanon bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $554.66 per share, for a total transaction of $166,398.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,391.98. This trade represents a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $665.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,769.57. The trade was a 7.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $600.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $688.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $698.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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