Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors Buys New Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 164,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

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Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $50.85.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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