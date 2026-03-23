Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors Purchases New Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000. Waste Connections comprises 1.6% of Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 555.2% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Scotiabank set a $197.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $176.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.52.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $162.76 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.65 and a fifty-two week high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.13.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company’s operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

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