Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors Takes $2.33 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,854 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up from $373.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.96.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock opened at $247.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.01 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Further Reading

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