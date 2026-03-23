Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors Invests $4.01 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

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SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $74.08.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

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