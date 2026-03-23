Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 target price on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.53.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4%

SPGI stock opened at $424.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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