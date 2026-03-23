Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 12,271 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,271 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualcomm in the second quarter worth approximately $2,713,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Qualcomm by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualcomm alerts:

Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $129.90 on Monday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.36. The company has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

Qualcomm ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Qualcomm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,796 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.