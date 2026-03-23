Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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