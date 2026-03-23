Lithium Americas Corp. $LAC Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901,912 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Lithium Americas worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 44.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 324,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 459,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

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Lithium Americas Stock Down 7.6%

Shares of LAC stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Key Lithium Americas News

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Lithium Americas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strong liquidity and ongoing progress at the Thacker Pass project, which reduces near?term funding risk and supports project execution plans. Article Title

Management highlighted strong liquidity and ongoing progress at the Thacker Pass project, which reduces near?term funding risk and supports project execution plans. Neutral Sentiment: The company filed its Annual Report on Form 10?K and released audited full?year 2025 financials, providing more detail on results and Thacker Pass updates — useful for longer?term due diligence but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Article Title

The company filed its Annual Report on Form 10?K and released audited full?year 2025 financials, providing more detail on results and Thacker Pass updates — useful for longer?term due diligence but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results showed an adjusted loss of $0.37 per share versus the consensus loss of $0.04, a larger?than?expected miss that drove investor selling; note the company’s GAAP headline included one?time gains that produced a reported per?share profit, but markets focused on the adjusted loss. Article Title

Q4 results showed an adjusted loss of $0.37 per share versus the consensus loss of $0.04, a larger?than?expected miss that drove investor selling; note the company’s GAAP headline included one?time gains that produced a reported per?share profit, but markets focused on the adjusted loss. Negative Sentiment: Lithium Americas launched a US$250 million at?the?market (ATM) equity program, which provides financing flexibility but raises near?term dilution concerns that typically weigh on the share price. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAC. TD Securities raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAC

Lithium Americas Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a Vancouver?based resource company focused on the development of lithium projects to support the global transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. The company specializes in advancing lithium brine and claystone assets through feasibility studies, environmental permitting and engineering design. Its technical teams work to produce high?purity lithium chemicals, including lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, for battery manufacturers worldwide.

Lithium Americas’ two flagship projects are the Cauchari?Olaroz lithium brine operation in Jujuy Province, Argentina—developed in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium—and the Thacker Pass lithium clay deposit in northern Nevada, United States.

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