iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Bought by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,895,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,677,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,494,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,104,000 after purchasing an additional 727,070 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 25,364,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,487 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,503,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.15 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.84 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.48.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.3278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

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