Threadgill Financial LLC Raises Stake in TransUnion $TRU

Threadgill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the quarter. TransUnion accounts for about 2.3% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 333.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $85,710.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,050.32. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $39,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,612.75. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $616,944. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:TRU opened at $70.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.70. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Further Reading

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