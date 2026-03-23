Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF comprises 6.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp owned 2.19% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $83,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $115,000.

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Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

VTHR stock opened at $286.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.28 and its 200-day moving average is $299.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $213.11 and a 1 year high of $308.75.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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