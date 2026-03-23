Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Bought by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.3% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 857.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE ICE opened at $158.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $143.17 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.52.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 26.23%.The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 36.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 12,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,122,065.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 165,692 shares in the company, valued at $27,339,180. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,651,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,014,275. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 348,418 shares of company stock valued at $54,196,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $193.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.