TABR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,808,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,588,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,337,000 after acquiring an additional 76,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 133.9% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $104.15 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $115.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.