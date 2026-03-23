Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $18.46 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,126 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,903.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $30.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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