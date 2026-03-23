Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.45. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter worth $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 128.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 103,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 57,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PYXS shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pyxis Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Pyxis Oncology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

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About Pyxis Oncology

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Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ: PYXS) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. The company’s platform centers on antibody?drug conjugates (ADCs) that deliver potent mitotic inhibitors directly to cancer cells, leveraging novel payloads designed to disrupt cell division. By combining highly specific antibodies with innovative cytotoxic agents, Pyxis Oncology aims to improve therapeutic windows and reduce off?target toxicities common to conventional chemotherapies.

Since its inception, Pyxis Oncology has built a pipeline of early?stage ADC candidates directed against a variety of solid tumor antigens.

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