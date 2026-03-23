Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 24,014 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,681.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 594,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after buying an additional 560,755 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 856,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after acquiring an additional 112,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 333,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 46,505 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.18.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

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