Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 318,898 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 318,898 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $84,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,984,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,838,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,356,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,554,154,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,579,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,508,099,000 after purchasing an additional 432,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.42 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.04%.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

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