Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors Acquires New Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust $BBN

Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 316.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

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BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of BBN stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0986 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

(Free Report)

The BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and preservation of capital through a diversified portfolio of taxable municipal debt securities. Advisement and portfolio management services are provided by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global credit research and trading capabilities to analyze risk and identify opportunities within the municipal bond sector.

Since its inception in 1989, BBN has invested primarily in investment-grade and non-investment-grade municipal obligations issued by U.S.

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