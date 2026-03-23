Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 451.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,046 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $63,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 93.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow
Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and new AI partnerships lift outlook — an upgrade to Outperform and announcements of AI partnerships that broaden sales channels and address AI reliability have given investors a clearer growth/valuation story and helped spark buying interest. A Look At ServiceNow (NOW) Valuation After Analyst Upgrade And New AI Partnerships
- Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals support the recovery case — ServiceNow beat Q4 consensus on EPS and revenue, with revenue up ~20.7% year-over-year and improving margins, giving analysts data to justify upgraded ratings and reinforcing the growth narrative. (Earnings release: Jan. 28)
- Positive Sentiment: Product-market tailwinds from AI in ITSM — coverage of the top AI features for ITSM highlights demand for automation, observability and GenAI features that align with ServiceNow’s product strategy, supporting longer-term revenue opportunities if execution continues. Want to improve ITSM workflows and efficiencies? Here are the top 5 AI features to look for
- Neutral Sentiment: Local talent pipeline news is incrementally relevant — a county IT training expansion (Loudoun) could modestly help the regional talent pool for ITSM deployments but is not a direct revenue driver for NOW. Loudoun Learners Complete First Year, County Looks to Expand IT Training Program
- Neutral Sentiment: Increased attention but mixed sentiment — retail and analyst coverage (Zacks, other trending pieces) shows higher interest in NOW shares, but recent returns have been volatile, so elevated attention can amplify moves in either direction. ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive/AI risk callouts are a headwind — commentary from a Cohesity executive arguing AI can erode revenues at vendors like ServiceNow and Splunk underscores a real risk: customers can shift to new AI-enabled tooling or lower-cost automation, pressuring growth and multiples if ServiceNow’s product differentiation weakens. Cohesity CIO Shows How AI Can Eat Into Revenues of ServiceNow, Splunk
Insider Transactions at ServiceNow
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Capital One Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.61.
ServiceNow Price Performance
ServiceNow stock opened at $110.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.
The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.
See Also
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