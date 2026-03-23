Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 451.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,046 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $63,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 93.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Capital One Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.61.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $110.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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