Barclays (LON:BARC) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 507.45 and last traded at GBX 362.94, with a volume of 2147000000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 373.90.

Key Stories Impacting Barclays

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Barclays’ CEO publicly downplayed private?credit risks, aiming to reassure markets about the bank’s exposure and risk management; that message should be supportive for investor confidence. Article Title

Barclays’ CEO publicly downplayed private?credit risks, aiming to reassure markets about the bank’s exposure and risk management; that message should be supportive for investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Barclays’ research franchise remains active — the bank initiated coverage on Nova (NVMI) with an Overweight rating, showing continued analyst dealflow that supports investment?banking/research fees. Article Title

Barclays’ research franchise remains active — the bank initiated coverage on Nova (NVMI) with an Overweight rating, showing continued analyst dealflow that supports investment?banking/research fees. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary comparing Barclays to peers highlights a deep valuation gap (Barclays vs. HSBC); that narrative can cut both ways — attracting value buyers or reinforcing concerns about cyclical/operational differences. Article Title

Commentary comparing Barclays to peers highlights a deep valuation gap (Barclays vs. HSBC); that narrative can cut both ways — attracting value buyers or reinforcing concerns about cyclical/operational differences. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays analysts remain active in setting market targets (e.g., raising/assigning targets on names such as Micron), which underscores the bank’s market influence but is not directly material to Barclays’ own fundamentals. Article Title

Barclays analysts remain active in setting market targets (e.g., raising/assigning targets on names such as Micron), which underscores the bank’s market influence but is not directly material to Barclays’ own fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst model updates at Barclays (example: a small cut to GLPI’s target) show routine research revisions; these are part of normal analyst activity and more relevant to covered companies than to Barclays’ stock itself. Article Title

Analyst model updates at Barclays (example: a small cut to GLPI’s target) show routine research revisions; these are part of normal analyst activity and more relevant to covered companies than to Barclays’ stock itself. Negative Sentiment: Despite management reassurances, the market appears cautious — recent heavy volume and sector headlines likely drove profit?taking and amplified a modest pullback; with Barclays trading at a notable discount to some peers, short?term sentiment swings can be strong even without new company?specific bad news.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 570 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Barclays from GBX 495 to GBX 450 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 480 to GBX 570 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 495.

Barclays Stock Up 1.8%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 455.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 428.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported GBX 8.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Barclays

In other Barclays news, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 481 per share, for a total transaction of £32,558.89. Also, insider Marc Moses purchased 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 481 per share, with a total value of £8,191.43. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,452 shares of company stock valued at $13,204,412. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

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Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

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