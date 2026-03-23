Independence Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Independence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $579,580.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,622.26. This represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,985,397.30. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 415,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,639,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $94.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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