Independence Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Independence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Asempa Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,020.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 64,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 61,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 86,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $85.83 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $94.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average is $88.88. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.3006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

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