Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 36.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,437,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,268,000 after buying an additional 1,708,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,901,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,771,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Southern Copper by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 467,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 505,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,321,000 after acquiring an additional 178,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $148.74 target price (up from $146.75) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $116.51 price target (down from $118.49) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.38 price target on Southern Copper and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $139.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total transaction of $33,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $298,042.20. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lerdo De Tejada Leon Contreras sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,954,344.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 605 shares in the company, valued at $126,783.04. This trade represents a 93.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,373 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $152.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $223.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.39 and its 200 day moving average is $152.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper’s operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

See Also

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