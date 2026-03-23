Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth ETF $TSEL Stock Holdings Raised by Tactive Advisors LLC

Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TSEL – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,520 shares during the quarter. Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Tactive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tactive Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.70% of Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth ETF worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,219,000.

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Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSEL opened at $24.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $101.43 million, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.55. Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

About Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth ETF

The Touchstone Sands Capital US Select Growth ETF (TSEL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through a narrow portfolio of large- and mid-cap US companies with above-average revenue or earnings growth potential. Positions integrate ESG considerations. TSEL was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Touchstone.

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