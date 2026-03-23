Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 20,057 Shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,057 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF makes up 4.2% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 1.56% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $21,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80,128 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38,348 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 228,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 121,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 76,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,054,000.

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Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Performance

JSI stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

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