32,821 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Acquired by Independence Wealth Advisors LLC

Independence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Independence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Sentinel Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Asempa Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 103,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $93.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $105.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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