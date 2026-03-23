Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Odysight.ai in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

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Odysight.ai Trading Up 10.6%

ODYS opened at $7.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $115.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.44. Odysight.ai has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Odysight.ai had a negative net margin of 565.01% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%.

Insider Transactions at Odysight.ai

In related news, major shareholder Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 323,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $1,077,065.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,893. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Odysight.ai stock. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Odysight.ai makes up approximately 0.1% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned 1.23% of Odysight.ai as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

About Odysight.ai

(Get Free Report)

Odysight.ai, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

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