Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) & Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Financial Survey

Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Microwave Filter and Fabrinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microwave Filter N/A N/A N/A Fabrinet 9.69% 18.69% 12.96%

Volatility and Risk

Microwave Filter has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fabrinet has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

97.4% of Fabrinet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fabrinet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Microwave Filter and Fabrinet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fabrinet 0 2 6 1 2.89

Fabrinet has a consensus price target of $541.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Fabrinet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fabrinet is more favorable than Microwave Filter.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microwave Filter and Fabrinet”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microwave Filter $2.18 million 0.85 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A Fabrinet $3.89 billion 4.65 $332.53 million $10.44 48.41

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Microwave Filter.

Summary

Fabrinet beats Microwave Filter on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microwave Filter

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Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. The company serves 5G, cable television, television and radio broadcast, satellite broadcast, mobile radio, commercial, and aerospace and defense electronics markets. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

About Fabrinet

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Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. Its products include switching products, including reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths, speeds, and over various distances. The company's products also comprise tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. In addition, it provides solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. Further, the company designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, laser components, and substrates; and other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. It serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

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