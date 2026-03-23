Solitario Resources’ (XPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.20 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.58% from the company’s previous close.

Solitario Resources Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of XPL stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.41. Solitario Resources has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $0.98.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solitario Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Solitario Resources during the third quarter worth about $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Solitario Resources by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34,415 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solitario Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 610,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

Solitario Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals in the Americas. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the firm targets copper, gold and silver through a combination of strategic acquisitions, grassroots exploration and joint-venture partnerships. Solitario’s work spans the full project life cycle from early-stage target generation and permitting through advanced stage resource definition and prefeasibility studies.

The company’s project portfolio includes a range of properties across North and South America.

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