Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZURA. Wedbush began coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Zura Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

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Zura Bio Stock Down 10.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ZURA opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. Zura Bio has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $357.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.18.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ai Biotechnology Llc purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,552,725 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,531.25. This trade represents a 43.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,567,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 94,110 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in Zura Bio by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 5,345,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after purchasing an additional 713,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zura Bio by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,659,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,732 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Zura Bio by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,180,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 707,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zura Bio by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,813,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 539,320 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zura Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation protein bioconjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Leveraging a proprietary platform for site-specific incorporation of non-canonical amino acids, the company aims to create highly targeted conjugates that improve drug delivery, enhance imaging contrast, and reduce off-target toxicity. Zura Bio’s technology is designed to streamline the manufacturing process by enabling precise attachment of payloads—such as cytotoxic drugs or imaging agents—to protein scaffolds without affecting their native structure or function.

The company’s research and development activities center on expanding its platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

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