Goodman Financial Corp Purchases 5,952 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF $EUSA

Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 217.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EUSA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the second quarter worth $913,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,568 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 223,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUSA opened at $100.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.16. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in the securities of the Underlying Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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