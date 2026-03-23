Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTRE

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,936 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 18.19% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $38,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

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BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3%

XTRE opened at $49.33 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1362 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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