RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,775,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,978,000 after purchasing an additional 700,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,452,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after buying an additional 799,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,174,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,078,000 after buying an additional 575,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,359,602,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,105.60. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $198.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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