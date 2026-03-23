PMV Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO

PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 155.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,454 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises about 4.4% of PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter worth $52,000.

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ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of SSO opened at $51.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $60.37.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S. Index Committee through a non-mechanical process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

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