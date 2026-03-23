Goodman Financial Corp Purchases 137,772 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 137,772 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.9% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $26.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $153.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer News Summary

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Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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