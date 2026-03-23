VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,636,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $667,000.

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VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ITM opened at $46.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $48.02.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1043 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

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