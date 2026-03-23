Goodman Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 501,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,609,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $47.90.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

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