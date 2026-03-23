Gradient Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF $BTCO

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 415,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,190,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 8.39% of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 173.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 289,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 183,694 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 936.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 92,739 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $125.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $92.73.

About Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

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