Gradient Investments LLC Has $89.93 Million Stock Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,201,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,805 shares during the period. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF comprises 1.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 1.88% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $89,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

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Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of RECS stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

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